Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the February 28th total of 2,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 465,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

BEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, February 7th. National Bankshares raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.35.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 28,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,180,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,259,000 after buying an additional 6,547 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,170,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,900,000 after buying an additional 41,563 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,325,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BEP traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.10. 13,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52-week low of $30.93 and a 52-week high of $44.30. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of -58.67 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.52 and a 200 day moving average of $36.51.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -182.86%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

