Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Short Interest Update

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the February 28th total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 366,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director David C. Chapin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $169,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 62,666 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1,287.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 145,634 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 266,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 17,432 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 936,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,007,000 after acquiring an additional 114,883 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 190,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 24,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

BRKL opened at $15.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.68. Brookline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $82.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.06 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 34.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

