Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookline Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Brookline Savings Bank. “

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. Brookline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.78 and its 200-day moving average is $16.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.68.

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $82.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David C. Chapin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $169,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 48,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookline Bancorp (BRKL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.