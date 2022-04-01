Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:AZTA) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Brooks Automation in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. B. Riley analyst Y. Zhi forecasts that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Brooks Automation’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $139.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $155.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company.

AZTA stock opened at $82.88 on Friday. Brooks Automation has a twelve month low of $74.05 and a twelve month high of $124.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.19 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.56.

Azenta, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The firm operates through two segments: Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment provides automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils, instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates.

