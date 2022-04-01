Brown Advisory Inc. Cuts Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $5,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hologic in the third quarter worth $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hologic in the third quarter worth $53,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Hologic by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Hologic in the third quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on HOLX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $76.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $81.04.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.97. Hologic had a net margin of 31.23% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $155,014.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.