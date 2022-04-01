Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,626 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $9,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Sysco in the third quarter worth $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Sysco by 69.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 75,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $6,452,186.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $62,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,513,621 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SYY opened at $81.65 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $89.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.35 and a 200 day moving average of $78.83. The company has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.72, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. CL King began coverage on Sysco in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.75.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

