Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 1,770 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $8,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 1,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAYX. Bank of America raised Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.27.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $136.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.02. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.74 and a fifty-two week high of $140.67.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.79%.

Paychex Profile (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.