BRP Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.09 Per Share (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BRP in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier expects that the company will earn $2.09 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for BRP’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.71 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on BRP from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on BRP from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Scotiabank increased their price target on BRP from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.81.

BRP stock opened at $81.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.82. BRP has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $102.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 2.70.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 326.52% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOOO. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in BRP in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BRP by 30.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in BRP by 7.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BRP in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BRP in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

