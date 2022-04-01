BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley raised shares of BRT Apartments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRT Apartments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

BRT traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.94. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,536. The company has a market cap of $443.61 million, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.08. BRT Apartments has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $25.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

BRT Apartments ( NYSE:BRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). BRT Apartments had a net margin of 90.82% and a return on equity of 15.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BRT Apartments will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is 57.86%.

In other BRT Apartments news, CFO George Zweier sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $169,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ryan Baltimore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $69,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $250,855. Company insiders own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 198,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 29,224 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 29,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in BRT Apartments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BRT Apartments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 29.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRT Apartments Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.