BTIG Research Boosts Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target to $118.00

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 118.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LOVE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $54.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $817.55 million, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.40. Lovesac has a 52 week low of $35.07 and a 52 week high of $95.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.45.

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.34 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lovesac will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Albert Jack Krause sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $137,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Lovesac by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in Lovesac by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 116,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after buying an additional 13,872 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Lovesac in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,665,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Lovesac by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after buying an additional 8,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp grew its stake in Lovesac by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 31,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

