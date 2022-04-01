C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.91 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.99 and the lowest is $1.85. C.H. Robinson Worldwide posted earnings per share of $1.28 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 49.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $6.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $6.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $6.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.11). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CHRW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $124.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 14.8% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,661,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,553,000 after purchasing an additional 214,608 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,627 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 123.1% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after acquiring an additional 17,833 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded down $5.84 on Friday, hitting $101.87. 61,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430,228. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $84.67 and a 12-month high of $112.15. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide (Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.