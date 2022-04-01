C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.91 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.99 and the lowest is $1.85. C.H. Robinson Worldwide posted earnings per share of $1.28 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 49.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $6.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $6.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $6.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow C.H. Robinson Worldwide.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.11). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 14.8% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,661,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,553,000 after purchasing an additional 214,608 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,627 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 123.1% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after acquiring an additional 17,833 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded down $5.84 on Friday, hitting $101.87. 61,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430,228. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $84.67 and a 12-month high of $112.15. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.76.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 34.87%.
About C.H. Robinson Worldwide
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
