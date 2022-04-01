Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabaletta Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 21.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 102.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CABA stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,490. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.38. Cabaletta Bio has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $14.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.12.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.11. Analysts expect that Cabaletta Bio will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

