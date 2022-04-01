Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 319.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.09% of Cable One worth $9,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Cable One by 38.0% during the third quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cable One by 5,503.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 40,451 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Cable One by 2.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Cable One by 17.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $559,000. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CABO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,480.00 to $2,326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,041.86.

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $1,464.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,493.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,671.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,375.63 and a 1-year high of $2,136.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 0.62.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.09 by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.17%. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 50.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

