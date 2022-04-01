CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CACI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CACI International from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on CACI International in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on CACI International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CACI International from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded CACI International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $314.00.

CACI International stock traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $301.26. 103,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,899. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.10. CACI International has a twelve month low of $238.29 and a twelve month high of $313.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.94.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.08). CACI International had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 18.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gregory R. Bradford bought 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $245.92 per share, with a total value of $273,217.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 137 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $34,392.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 255.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

