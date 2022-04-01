Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Short Interest Up 35.4% in March

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,400 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the February 28th total of 162,800 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 77,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Cadre in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadre in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Cadre during the 4th quarter worth about $1,343,000. Wynnefield Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Cadre during the 4th quarter worth about $45,586,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cadre during the 4th quarter worth about $988,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadre stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $25.00. The stock had a trading volume of 163 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,978. Cadre has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $26.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.82.

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadre will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd.

CDRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cadre from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Cadre Holdings Inc is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

