Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,500 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the February 28th total of 337,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTE. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 38,888 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 22,617 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesarstone alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTE opened at $10.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.03. The stock has a market cap of $362.66 million, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.77. Caesarstone has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $19.80.

Caesarstone ( NASDAQ:CSTE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $171.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.77 million. Caesarstone had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 5.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caesarstone will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Caesarstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caesarstone in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Caesarstone (Get Rating)

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.