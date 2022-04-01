Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CSTE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caesarstone from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Caesarstone from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Get Caesarstone alerts:

Shares of Caesarstone stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,398. Caesarstone has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $19.80. The company has a market capitalization of $367.14 million, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Caesarstone ( NASDAQ:CSTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). Caesarstone had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $171.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caesarstone will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTE. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Caesarstone by 18.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 38,888 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Caesarstone by 21.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Caesarstone by 55.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 22,617 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Caesarstone by 4.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesarstone by 10.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

About Caesarstone (Get Rating)

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.