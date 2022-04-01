Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $224.20

Shares of Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 224.20 ($2.94) and last traded at GBX 223.60 ($2.93), with a volume of 2850384 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 221 ($2.89).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 235 ($3.08) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 220 ($2.88) to GBX 215 ($2.82) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 221 ($2.89) to GBX 227 ($2.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.21) price objective on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 214.57 ($2.81).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 207.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 194.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.66.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

