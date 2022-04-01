CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Price Target Raised to €3.30 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €2.90 ($3.19) to €3.30 ($3.63) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CAIXY. Citigroup raised shares of CaixaBank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CaixaBank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of CaixaBank from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €3.40 ($3.74) price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CaixaBank from €3.40 ($3.74) to €4.20 ($4.62) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of CaixaBank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CaixaBank has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.39.

Get CaixaBank alerts:

CaixaBank stock opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00. CaixaBank has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $1.28.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CaixaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaixaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.