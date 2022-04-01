Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $57.00 and last traded at $55.79, with a volume of 8147 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.96.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CALM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Consumer Edge upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -345.13 and a beta of -0.20.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). Cal-Maine Foods had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $477.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,151,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,542,000 after buying an additional 384,697 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,605,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,360,000 after buying an additional 79,110 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,274,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,134,000 after purchasing an additional 28,287 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,495,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,320,000 after purchasing an additional 30,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 14.8% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,285,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,489,000 after purchasing an additional 165,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

