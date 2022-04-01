California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Receives $57.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get California Resources alerts:

Shares of CRC stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.60. The stock had a trading volume of 587,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. California Resources has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $50.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.28.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. California Resources had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The firm had revenue of $634.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.36 million. The business’s revenue was up 317.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that California Resources will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.08%.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 18,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $804,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 126,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $6,157,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,313,577 shares of company stock worth $61,396,384.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $860,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of California Resources by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in California Resources by 2,278.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,596 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 21,646 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in California Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $673,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in California Resources by 442.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 31,799 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.