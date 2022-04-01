California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CRC. Bank of America started coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Shares of CRC stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.62. 3,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,316. California Resources has a 1-year low of $21.79 and a 1-year high of $50.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.28.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $634.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.36 million. California Resources had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 317.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that California Resources will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 13,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $558,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $5,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,313,577 shares of company stock worth $61,396,384 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of California Resources by 632.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

