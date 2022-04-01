Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial raised Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE CPE traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,737. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $25.32 and a fifty-two week high of $66.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 2.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.95.

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.15). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 40.46%. The business had revenue of $692.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 14.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $10,719,908.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 52,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $3,239,067.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 878,838 shares of company stock worth $52,523,904. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 23.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,829 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 290.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum (Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.