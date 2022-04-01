Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 238,971 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 8,362,090 shares.The stock last traded at $29.88 and had previously closed at $29.10.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCJ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. CIBC began coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.89.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.49 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.65.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Cameco had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $368.91 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.094 dividend. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Cameco by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC boosted its position in Cameco by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 204,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Cameco by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its position in Cameco by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 212,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Cameco by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

