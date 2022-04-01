Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Cut to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $46.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $47.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Shares of CPB opened at $44.57 on Monday. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $52.23. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.89.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,050,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,432,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,392,000 after acquiring an additional 186,108 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,139,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,882,000 after buying an additional 1,994,048 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,957,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,457,000 after buying an additional 311,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,669,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,075,000 after buying an additional 98,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

