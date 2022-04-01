Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.750-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.31 billion-$8.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.40 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday. They set a sell rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.30.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

CPB traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,584. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.89.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth $517,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,050,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,495,000 after buying an additional 1,791,205 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth $1,452,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 352,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,309,000 after buying an additional 8,453 shares in the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.