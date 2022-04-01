Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Price Target to $12.00

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Monday, December 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lucid Diagnostics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lucid Diagnostics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.29.

Get Lucid Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of LUCD opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.44. Lucid Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $13.52.

Lucid Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:LUCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.12). On average, research analysts predict that Lucid Diagnostics will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000.

Lucid Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lucid Diagnostics Inc is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc Lucid Diagnostics Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.