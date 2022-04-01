Canaccord Genuity Group Initiates Coverage on Genesis Minerals (OTC:GSISF)

Equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Genesis Minerals (OTC:GSISF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $2.40 price target on the stock.
About Genesis Minerals (Get Rating)
Genesis Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties. Its project portfolio includes Ulysses Gold and Barimaia Gold. The company was founded on April 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.
