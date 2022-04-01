Canada Nickel (CVE:CNC) Shares Up 0.7%

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNC – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.98 and last traded at C$2.96. 244,425 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 308,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$288.28 million and a P/E ratio of -40.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.08.

Get Canada Nickel alerts:

Canada Nickel (CVE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Canada Nickel Company Inc. will post -0.0298973 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canada Nickel Company Inc explores and discovers nickel sulphide assets. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project located in northern Ontario, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Nickel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Nickel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.