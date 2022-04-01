Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$170.35.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$167.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$165.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$173.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.31 to C$176.88 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of TSE CM opened at C$151.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$68.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.53. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$122.69 and a 52-week high of C$167.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$160.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$152.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 41.56%.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 7,449 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.10, for a total transaction of C$1,177,686.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$384,815.40. Insiders have sold a total of 17,449 shares of company stock worth $2,721,687 over the last ninety days.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

