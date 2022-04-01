Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Acquired by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 34.7% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.3% in the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 55,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.5% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 44,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

CP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.94.

NYSE:CP opened at $82.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $64.37 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.46.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.51%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

