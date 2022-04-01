Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $77.55 and last traded at $78.49. 439,106 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 3,954,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.54.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.94.

The stock has a market cap of $72.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.31 and its 200 day moving average is $73.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CP. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

