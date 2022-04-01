Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.01

Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$38.01 and last traded at C$37.94, with a volume of 91488 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$37.94.

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$37.11.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.59. The company has a market cap of C$10.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.27.

Canadian Utilities ( TSE:CU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.444 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Canadian Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 145.39%.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

