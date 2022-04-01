Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $130.88 Million

Brokerages expect Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) to post $130.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cango’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $138.09 million and the lowest is $123.66 million. Cango reported sales of $171.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cango will report full-year sales of $703.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $671.87 million to $735.17 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $886.89 million, with estimates ranging from $817.16 million to $956.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cango.

Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.72. Cango had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CANG. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cango by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cango in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cango in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cango in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Cango by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares during the period. 22.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CANG traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.70. The stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,629. Cango has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $8.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.66 million, a PE ratio of -258.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

