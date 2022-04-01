Cantor Fitzgerald Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now expects that the company will earn ($1.36) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.37).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rani Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rani Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

Rani Therapeutics stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.54. Rani Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $36.27.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RANI. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Rani Therapeutics by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $385,000. 2.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

