Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CAPCOM CO., LTD. plans, develops, manufactures, sells and distributes consumer video game. Its operating segment consists of Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments and Other Businesses segments. Digital Contents segment develops and sells household games and online games and contents for cell phones. Amusement Equipment segment develops, manufactures and sells game machine for store operators. Arcade Operations segment operates Plaza Capcom amusement facilities in commercial complexes as well as hosts various events. Others segment involves the character-related license business and the real estate leasing business. CAPCOM CO., LTD. is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Shares of OTCMKTS CCOEY opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.63. Capcom has a 1-year low of $9.48 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.69.

Capcom ( OTCMKTS:CCOEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $159.92 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Capcom will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells packaged and digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

