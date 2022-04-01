Capital Performance Advisors LLP Buys Shares of 1,736 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 0.4% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.7% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.1% in the third quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 8,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.2% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 15,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. 42.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $361.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,398,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,154,859. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $348.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $370.81. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $316.00 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

