Capital Performance Advisors LLP Makes New $286,000 Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 119,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,012,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 56,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $40.90. The company had a trading volume of 61,803,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,219,059. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.27.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

