Capital Performance Advisors LLP Makes New $3.54 Million Investment in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 141,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,000. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 2.1% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Capital Performance Advisors LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAX. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $278,287,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $179,819,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,547,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,952,000. Finally, Alerus Financial NA acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,338,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.19. The company had a trading volume of 334,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,318. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $27.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.07.

