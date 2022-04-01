Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Buys 108 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,898 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after acquiring an additional 595,313 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 17,425 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,423 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,855 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS opened at $137.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.43. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $128.38 and a 1-year high of $191.67. The stock has a market cap of $249.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.72.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

