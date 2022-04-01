Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CAPR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Capricor Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CAPR traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,876. Capricor Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $6.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 5.73.

Capricor Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CAPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,621.25% and a negative return on equity of 58.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Capricor Therapeutics will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 246.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 14.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 8,279 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 10.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capricor Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.