CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CareDx from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareDx from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareDx presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.80.

CareDx stock traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.16. The company had a trading volume of 12,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,787. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -66.37 and a beta of 0.74. CareDx has a one year low of $27.87 and a one year high of $96.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.29 and a 200 day moving average of $47.24.

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.16. CareDx had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $79.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CareDx will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $34,293.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $420,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,612 shares of company stock valued at $2,888,391 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in CareDx by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in CareDx by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in CareDx by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 94,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in CareDx by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

