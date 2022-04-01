Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSL. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 15,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 650.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 66.7% in the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $1,467,132.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,080,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSL opened at $245.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $163.66 and a twelve month high of $255.00.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.30. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

CSL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $270.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.67.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.