Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 7,140 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 122,284 shares.The stock last traded at $53.04 and had previously closed at $52.92.

CSV has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Carriage Services in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Sidoti lifted their target price on Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carriage Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

The firm has a market cap of $817.39 million, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.87.

Carriage Services ( NYSE:CSV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.19%.

In related news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 1,201 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $61,443.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 595 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $32,522.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,322 shares of company stock valued at $119,998 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Carriage Services by 9.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 285,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,735,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carriage Services by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Carriage Services by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after buying an additional 46,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 21.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after buying an additional 21,260 shares in the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carriage Services Company Profile (NYSE:CSV)

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

