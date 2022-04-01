CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Short Interest Down 19.3% in March

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 968,800 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the February 28th total of 1,200,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 658,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASI. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 1,211.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,112,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,417 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 325.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 952,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 728,328 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 531,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 298,955 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 944,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 240,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 930.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 218,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 197,236 shares in the last quarter. 46.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CASI stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average is $0.93. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $2.42.

CASI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CASI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.07% and a negative net margin of 121.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

CASI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.33.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

