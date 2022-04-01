Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,316,900 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the February 28th total of 1,602,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13,169.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CWQXF shares. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Castellum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Castellum AB (publ) from SEK 220 to SEK 190 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Castellum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.00.

Shares of CWQXF stock opened at $24.92 on Friday. Castellum AB has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $29.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.04.

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

