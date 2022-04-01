Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) Upgraded to “C” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
CTRM stock opened at $1.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Castor Maritime has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The firm has a market cap of $165.52 million, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.86.
Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Castor Maritime had a net margin of 39.58% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $60.01 million for the quarter.
About Castor Maritime (Get Rating)
Castor Maritime Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Castor Maritime (CTRM)
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
Receive News & Ratings for Castor Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castor Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.