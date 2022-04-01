Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) Upgraded to “C” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CTRM stock opened at $1.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Castor Maritime has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The firm has a market cap of $165.52 million, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.86.

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Castor Maritime had a net margin of 39.58% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $60.01 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Castor Maritime by 441.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,549,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after buying an additional 1,263,707 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Castor Maritime by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,159,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 462,439 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castor Maritime during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Castor Maritime by 576.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 108,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castor Maritime during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castor Maritime Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton.

