CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CatchMark Timber Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.85.

CTT stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,600. The firm has a market cap of $400.01 million, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $12.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.86.

CatchMark Timber Trust ( NYSE:CTT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.52. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 38.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 64,007.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 8,961 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

