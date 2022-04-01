Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $135.00.

NASDAQ:CBOE traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,791. Cboe Global Markets has a one year low of $96.44 and a one year high of $139.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.19 and a 200 day moving average of $123.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.67.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 39.10%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,910,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,318,000 after buying an additional 1,229,437 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at $116,871,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $122,670,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,586,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $74,019,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

