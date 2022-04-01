CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Short Interest Update

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 43.0% from the February 28th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 363,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In related news, Director Leslie E. Greis acquired 24,238 shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.20 per share, with a total value of $198,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph P. Smith acquired 3,649 shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.23 per share, for a total transaction of $30,031.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,624 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 236,663 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 42,873 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 15.8% during the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 186,192 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 25,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 10.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 167,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 15,678 shares during the period.

IGR opened at $9.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.88. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $9.89.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. This is a boost from CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is high current income and its secondary objective is capital appreciation. The company also engages in investing in real estate securities mainly located in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

